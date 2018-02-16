The Latest: ICRC chief calls for changes in Libya sanctions
MUNICH — The Latest on the Munich Security Conference (all times local):
12:50 p.m.
The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross says the international community should consider "humanitarian exemptions" to economic sanctions against Libya.
Peter Maurer spoke to reporters after a three-day trip to the beleaguered North African country. He said he did not visit any detention
He said ICRC is looking to increase its activities in Libya, pointing to the successes of a cash-handout program.
Maurer said Friday at the Munich Security Conference that he had learned about the harmful impact of the sanctions that Libya has faced following the ouster and death of longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.
The ICRC chief didn't specify, but suggested that those sanctions were having an harmful impact on de-mining activities — which he said are increasingly needed as people return to their homes in some recently stabilized parts of the country and "find that their homes are full of mines and unexploded ordnances."
10:40 a.m.
The conference, which runs Friday through Sunday, provides an informal setting where diplomacy is often conducted on the sidelines, and already officials from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany have said they'll meet for talks on the conflict in Ukraine.