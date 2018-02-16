The Latest: Misconduct probe of California senator concludes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on sexual misconduct allegations in the California Legislature (all times local):

12 p.m.

A California senator accused of sexual misconduct will learn next week whether he'll face formal disciplinary proceedings.

A team of lawyers has finished its investigation of Sen. Tony Mendoza, and the findings were presented to the Senate Rules Committee on Friday. Those findings haven't been made public.

The five-member committee says it will decide Tuesday whether to recommend discipline, and if so, will share the findings with all members. Mendoza could be censured, suspended, expelled or face no discipline. He has been on leave while the investigation was underway and filed a lawsuit Thursday saying that he's been treated unfairly.

Mendoza will have a chance to defend himself on the Senate floor if his colleagues move to discipline him.

Mendoza has been accused of acting inappropriately toward young women who worked for him, including inviting one to his home and offering another alcohol when she was underage.

___

12 a.m.

A California lawmaker suspended amid a sexual misconduct allegation is suing the Legislature for reinstatement, arguing he's being treated differently than his white colleague.

The lawsuit notes Democratic Sen. Tony Mendoza who is Latino, has been suspended but Democratic Sen. Bob Hertzberg, who is white, has not been asked to step aside despite also facing sexual misconduct allegations.

His suit alleges the Senate Rules Committee unconstitutionally suspended him, denying him due process and depriving his constituents of representation in Sacramento.