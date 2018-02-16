The Latest: New Mexico ex-senator gets 18 months in prison

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Latest on the criminal sentencing of former New Mexico state Sen. Phil Griego (all times local):

A former New Mexico state senator convicted of fraud, bribery and felony ethical violations stemming from allegations that he used his position for personal gain has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

A state district judge on Friday also ordered Phil Griego to serve 5 years of supervised probation and pay $47,225 in fines. Judge Brett Loveless gave Griego a 12-year-prison sentence, but waived all but 18 months.

Prosecutors accused Griego of using his elected position and acumen as a real estate broker to guide the sale of a state-owned building in downtown Santa Fe through various approvals without properly disclosing his financial interest.

Griego maintained he did nothing wrong in earning a $50,000 commission from buyers of the property. He resigned from the Legislature in 2015 at the close of a Senate ethics investigation.

