The Latest: Senate President wants arrested senator to quit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Latest on the arrest of a Rhode island state senator charges of video voyeurism and extortion (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Rhode Island's Senate president is calling on a lawmaker to resign after he was arrested on charges of video voyeurism and extortion.

Democratic Senate President Dominick Ruggerio says in a written statement Friday that based on what is known at this time, Republican Sen. Nicholas Kettle should resign immediately.

Ruggerio says "it is deeply troubling that a member of the Senate has been indicted on charges of video voyeurism and extortion."

He says he won't comment further until the indictment is unsealed and more information is released.

Kettle is the Senate minority whip. His lawyer calls the video voyeurism charge "nonsense" and says he doesn't know what the extortion charge is about.

Earlier this week, the head of the Senate page program was called to testify before a grand jury.

3:15 p.m.

A Rhode Island state senator has been arrested on charges of video voyeurism and extortion.

State police say Republican Sen. Nicholas Kettle was arrested Friday and was being taken to their headquarters to be processed. They say they're unsure when Kettle will appear in court.

Kettle's lawyer, Paul DiMaio, calls the video voyeurism charge "nonsense" and says he has no idea what the extortion charges are about.

State police Lt. Col. Joseph Philbin says the two extortion counts came through a grand jury indictment. The one count of video voyeurism was brought by state police, who won't comment further on the charges.