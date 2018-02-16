Trafficker linked to Baltimore police sentenced to 25 years

BALTIMORE — A man convicted of heroin trafficking who prosecutors say was protected for years by a corrupt Baltimore detective has been sentenced to 25 years.

U.S. District Court Judge Catherine Blake on Friday sentenced Antonio Shropshire for operating a trafficking ring near a Baltimore shopping centre .

Prosecutors say his drug-dealing organization was massively aided by co-defendant Momodo Gondo, a disgraced member of the Baltimore police's Gun Trace Task Force.

They say the detective provided protection and information to Shropshire — and informed him that federal agents hid a tracking device on his car.

In a separate case centred on his corrupt police unit, Gondo has pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiracy.