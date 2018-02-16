Trafficker linked to Baltimore police sentenced to 25 years
BALTIMORE — A man convicted of heroin trafficking who prosecutors say was protected for years by a corrupt Baltimore detective has been sentenced to 25 years.
U.S. District Court Judge Catherine Blake on Friday sentenced Antonio Shropshire for operating a trafficking ring near a Baltimore shopping
Prosecutors say his drug-dealing organization was massively aided by co-defendant Momodo Gondo, a disgraced member of the Baltimore police's Gun Trace Task Force.
They say the detective provided protection and information to Shropshire — and informed him that federal agents hid a tracking device on his car.
In a separate case
According to the plea agreement, Gondo schemed to steal cash and drugs by detaining victims, entering homes and falsifying affidavits.
