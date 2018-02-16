Turkey: 6 journalists sentenced to life over failed coup

ISTANBUL — Turkey's state-run news agency says a court in Istanbul has sentenced six journalists accused of involvement in a 2016 coup attempt to life prison terms.

Anadolu Agency says those sentenced on Friday include Ahmet Altan, the former editor-in-chief of Taraf newspaper, his brother, journalist and academic Mehmet Altan, and prominent journalist Nazli Ilicak.

The journalists were accused of links to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey blames for the July 15, 2016, failed coup. Gulen denies the accusation.