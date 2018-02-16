US home construction jumps 9.7 per cent in January
WASHINGTON — Groundbreakings on new homes jumped 9.7
The Commerce Department said Friday that housing starts came in at an annual pace of 1.33 million in January, up from 1.21 million in December and 1.24 million in January 2017. Construction of single-family homes rose 3.7
Home construction soared 45.5
Building permits, an indicator of future construction, rose 7.4
A strengthening economy has given more Americans the confidence to shop for homes. But despite last month's uptick, builders haven't been putting up homes fast enough to meet demand.
A shortage of houses on the market has driven up prices and blunted sales. Standard & Poor's reported last month that U.S. home prices rose 6.2
Meanwhile, mortgage rates are creeping up. The rate on the benchmark, 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage rose to 4.38
Still, builders are optimistic about the outlook for housing. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo builder sentiment index released Thursday read 72 for the second straight month in February, just shy of the 18-year high for optimism recorded in December.
Readings above 50 indicate more builders see sales conditions as good rather than poor. The index has been above 60 since September 2016.