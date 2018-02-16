US Sen. Harris endorses Newsom for California governor

LOS ANGELES — California U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris has endorsed Gavin Newsom in the race for California governor.

Harris gave her fellow Democrat and lieutenant governor the nod Friday in Los Angeles, saying Newsom will "lead with courage."

Newsom wants to replace his boss, Jerry Brown, who's in his last year of office.

Newsom and Harris are colleagues from their days in San Francisco politics.

In addition to the endorsement by Harris, Newsom heads into the June 5 primary with more campaign funding than his rivals from both parties combined.

Figures released this month show Newsom had $20 million in the bank last year.

His chief Democratic opponents are ex-Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and state Treasurer John Chiang.