US stock market indexes drift after a 5-day winning streak
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are little changed Friday morning as gains by health care and technology companies are offset by losses in packaged food makers including Kraft Heinz and Campbell Soup, which reported disappointing results. Homebuilders are rising after the government said construction of new homes jumped in January. After two weeks of big losses, stocks are on track for their best week since 2011.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was unchanged at 2,730 as of 10:10 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23 points, or 0.1
The S&P 500 plunged 10
HOME SWEET HOME: Construction on new homes jumped 9.7
The news also helped home improvement retailers. Home Depot gained $1.34 to $186.61 and Lowe's added 49 cents to $97.
NOT SATISFIED: Kraft Heinz had a weak quarter as sales of cheeses and cold cuts declined. The maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese fell $3.81, or 5.2
Coca-Cola fared better as its sales surpassed analyst projections. The stock gained 21 cents to $45.
BAD FIT: VF Corp., the owner of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland, reported a solid quarter, but analysts said they expected better after several months of unusually cold winter weather. VF also said it will sell its Nautica apparel brand. With the stock up more than 50
BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.87
ENERGY: U.S. crude oil slipped 18 cents to $61.16 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 13 cents to $64.46 a barrel in London.
CURRENCIES: The dollar edged up to 106.29 yen from 106.27 yen. The euro fell to $1.2442 from $1.2506.
OVERSEAS: The CAC 40 of France climbed 0.9
