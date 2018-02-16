USS Cole attack case now on indefinite hold at Guantanamo

MIAMI — Legal proceedings at the Guantanamo Bay naval base against a Saudi accused in an attack on a U.S. warship have been put on indefinite hold.

Air Force Col. Vance Spath ruled that military commission proceedings against Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri can't go forward until another court resolves a dispute related to a decision by most of the defence team to quit the case.

Spath issued the ruling Friday at the U.S. base in Cuba.

Al-Nashiri is accused of orchestrating the deadly October 2000 bombing of the USS Cole.