Vandals torch at least 15 trucks in southern Chilean region

SANTIAGO, Chile — Chilean authorities say that at least 15 trucks were torched in a southern region that the Mapuche indigenous community claims as its ancestral territory.

The Chilean equivalent of the FBI said the trucks were burned in three attacks against logging companies Friday. They occurred in the regions of Bio Bio and Araucania, about 430 miles (700 kilometres ) south of the Chilean capital.

Firearm-wielding vandals forced the drivers to descend from their trucks before they set the vehicles on fire.

Local prosecutor Nelson Moreno said that authorities found pamphlets scattered near the trucks signed by a radical Mapuche group. No one has claimed the latest attack.