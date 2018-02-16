White House aide to Kushner departs for family business

WASHINGTON — A senior aide to Jared Kushner is leaving the White House to return to his family's real estate company.

Reed Cordish is a central figure in the Kushner-led Office of American Innovation. Cordish will be replaced by Brooke Rollins, a former aide to Texas ex-Gov. Rick Perry who heads the Texas Public Policy Foundation on Prison Reform.

Kushner sent out a statement praising his longtime friend Cordish as "invaluable to the administration," citing his efforts on workforce development and reforming veterans services.