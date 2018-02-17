Brazilian president to create public security ministry

SAO PAULO — Brazil's president says he wants a public ministry to co-ordinate security operations in the entire country.

President Michel Temer spoke briefly Saturday in Rio de Janeiro after talking to local authorities about the implementation of a decree that has placed the military in charge of the state's security operations amid a spike in violent crime.

He said: "We must join forces to combat crime," but gave no details on the ministry he said he plans to create within the next few weeks.

Temer had met with Rio state Gov. Luiz Fernando Pezao and Army Gen. Walter Souza Braga Netto, who was appointed to lead the security intervention.