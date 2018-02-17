Feds say woman on private jet to Philippines smuggled cash
HONOLULU — A woman headed for the Philippines aboard a private jet leaving Honolulu lied about the amount of cash she had when inspectors found $335,000 in her carry-on bag, prosecutors said.
A U.S. District Court complaint accuses Felina S. Salinas of bulk cash smuggling, a crime punishable by up to five years in prison and forfeiture of the cash and property.
Salinas was released on $25,000 bond after a court appearance Wednesday. She said her attorney is flying to Hawaii.
U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials said she handed officers inspecting the jet a currency report form that declared she was carrying $40,000 and 1,000 Philippine pesos. When the officers opened Salinas' carry-on bag, they found $335,000 and $9,000 in Australian dollars contained in socks, prosecutors said.
Hawaii News Now reported that Salinas is the business manager of Kingdom of Jesus Christ's Waipahu church location, and that the mega-church's leader, Apollo Quiboloy, was also on the plane and was detained. They reported Quiboloy has since taken a commercial flight to the Philippines.