India, Iran to work for stability in Afghanistan

NEW DELHI — India and Iran have agreed to step up co-operation in combatting extremism, terrorism and drug trafficking and restoring peace and stability in war-wracked Afghanistan.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the two countries will also make efforts to improve energy security and regional connectivity to reach landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asia through developing Iran's Chabahar Port and road and rail routes.

Modi and visiting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held talks in the Indian capital on Saturday.

The two countries also signed an agreement for avoidance of double taxation and implementing an extradition treaty signed in 2008.