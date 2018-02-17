Indictment: Social media firms got played by Russian agents

The election-interference indictment brought by Robert Mueller, the U.S. special counsel, underscores how thoroughly social-media companies like Facebook and Twitter were played by Russian propagandists.

And it's not clear if the companies have taken sufficient action to prevent something similar from happening again.

Thirteen Russians, including a businessman close to Vladimir Putin, were charged Friday in a plot to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election through social media propaganda.

Tech companies have spent months pledging to fix their platforms ahead of the upcoming midterm elections this year, and they are reiterating those promises.