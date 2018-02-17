Kosovo celebrates a decade of independence from Serbia

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo is celebrating 10 years of independence from Serbia in two-day festivities around the country.

Saturday's events will conclude with an open-air evening concert in Pristina headlined by Rita Ora, a British singer of Kosovo origin.

Kosovo declared independence on Feb. 17, 2008, nine years after NATO conducted a 78-day airstrike campaign against Serbia to stop a bloody crackdown against ethnic Albanians.

Kosovo is recognized by 117 countries, including the U.S. and most Western powers, and has joined about 200 international organizations.