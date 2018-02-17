Live ammo found in middle school restroom prompts lockdown

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — Police in Rhode Island say live ammunition has been discovered by a custodian in a middle school boys' restroom.

Woonsocket Middle School, right outside Providence, was put on lockdown Friday afternoon after the discovery.

Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas F. Oates III says a custodian was checking the restroom shortly before school dismissal when she found small- calibre ammunition. She immediately brought it to the principal's office.

The Providence Journal reports a teenage girl said she saw a possible shooter but later recanted her story. The girl was overheard by a teacher saying she saw someone on a footbridge reaching into a backpack. That also prompted the lockdown.

Most students had already left the school as police conducted a room-by-room search.

Police are continuing to investigate.

