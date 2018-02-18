Job centre for Syrians opens in Jordan refugee camp
AZRAQ REFUGEE CAMP, Jordan — A job
Dozens of refugees lined up outside a community
Under the Jordan Compact of 2016, the kingdom promised to provide 200,000 work permits for Syrians within three years, in exchange for several billion dollars in development assistance and reduced tariff barriers on Jordanian exports to Europe.
Officials say that two years later, 90,000 Syrians have obtained work permits and only two companies are exporting goods to Europe under new rules.