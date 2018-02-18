New alliance could manage parks in southwestern Mississippi

MCCOMB, Miss. — An alliance of five counties in southwestern Mississippi could soon manage local parks, including a water park that has been closed indefinitely.

The Enterprise-Journal reports that the Scenic Rivers Development Authority Alliance will be made up of government groups from Amite, Franklin, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson counties.

The alliance is created in House Bill 1525 , which has passed the Mississippi House and Senate and awaits a decision from Gov. Phil Bryant.

One park that could be managed by the new alliance is the Bogue Chitto (BOH'-guh CHIT'-uh) Water Park, near McComb.