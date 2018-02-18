Poland tries to frame PM's Holocaust remarks as frank debate

WARSAW, Poland — A spokeswoman for Poland's prime minister has sought to downplay his words equating Polish collaborators in the Holocaust to alleged "Jewish perpetrators" by saying they were an invitation to a frank debate about the World War II crimes against Jews.

Israeli politicians have accused Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of anti-Semitism following his remarks Saturday at the Munich Security Conference, setting off a new chapter in an angry dispute over Poland's new law banning some Holocaust speech.

Morawiecki spokeswoman Joanna Kopcinska said Sunday that his words "should be interpreted as a sincere call for open discussion of crimes committed against Jews during the Holocaust, regardless of the nationality of those involved."