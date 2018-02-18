South Carolina students see safety concerns at high school

FLORENCE, S.C. — Students touring schools in one South Carolina county saw safety and health concerns at a one high school, including mouldy carpet that teachers rip out rather than let students walk on it.

The Morning News of Florence reports that the student facilities committee of Florence School District One found those problems at West Florence High School. During a one-hour tour last week, students saw mould in classrooms, missing ceiling tiles, unmounted projectors, a makeshift bulletin board made from cardboard and cracks in the floor.

Junior Regan Dunnam said the teachers ripped up mouldy carpet and sanded down the floors themselves. Assistant superintendent Lionel Brown says the district gets air quality professionals to check locations where mould is reported.

West Florence has about 1,800 students, 300 over its capacity.

___