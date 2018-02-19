10 Things to Know for Tuesday
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:
1. SCHOOL SHOOTING PUTS PRESSURE ON FLORIDA LAWMAKERS TO ACT
The deadly shooting at a Florida high school has put pressure on the state's Republican-controlled Legislature to consider a sweeping package of gun-control laws in a state that has resisted restrictions on firearms for decades.
2. TRUMP OFFERS SUPPORT FOR LIMITED EFFORT ON BACKGROUND CHECKS
President Donald Trump offered support for a limited strengthening of federal background checks on gun purchases while staying largely mum about the escalating debate about controls on weapons.
3. WHY TRUMP'S FOCUS ON MENTAL HEALTH AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING IS DENOUNCED
Mental health experts say a person's history of violent
4. EX-WORKERS AT RUSSIAN 'TROLL FACTORY' TRUST US INDICTMENT
While Russian officials scoff at a U.S. indictment charging 13 Russians with meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, several people who worked at the same St. Petersburg "troll factory" say they think the criminal charges are well-founded.
5. HOW PENNSYLVANIA'S NEW CONGRESSIONAL MAP COULD BOOST DEMOCRATS
Pennsylvania's high court issued a new congressional district map for the state's 2018 elections, potentially giving Democrats a boost in their quest to capture control of the U.S. House unless Republicans are able to stop it in federal court.
6. WHERE A UTILITY PLANS TO STOP BURNNG COAL
Consumers Energy will phase out electricity production from coal by 2040 to slash emissions of heat-trapping gases that cause global warming, the Michigan utility's president and CEO told The Associated Press.
7. WHY AN UNDERWATER ARCHAEOLOGY SITE IS IMPERILED IN MEXICO
Pollution is threatening the recently mapped Sac Actun cave system in the Yucatan Peninsula, a vast underground network that experts say could be the most important underwater archaeological site in the world.
8. WHY INJURED ALPINE SKI RACERS MISS YEARS, NOT DAYS, AT A TIME
When skiers crash or careen off course at frightening speed, they are often out for months or years with broken bones or torn-up knees. Yet they keep coming back to their perilous sport.
9. WHO WILL PLAY FOR HOCKEY GOLD
The American women's hockey team played their way back into another showdown with Canada for the Olympic gold medal, and will be trying to win their first gold since 1998.
10. MLB IMPOSES STRICTER MOUND LIMITS
Major League Baseball has imposed stricter limits on mound visits by players in an effort to speed up games, limiting six mound visits per nine-inning game without a pitching change.
