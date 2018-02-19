10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. SCHOOL SHOOTING PUTS PRESSURE ON FLORIDA LAWMAKERS TO ACT

The deadly shooting at a Florida high school has put pressure on the state's Republican-controlled Legislature to consider a sweeping package of gun-control laws in a state that has resisted restrictions on firearms for decades.

2. TRUMP OFFERS SUPPORT FOR LIMITED EFFORT ON BACKGROUND CHECKS

President Donald Trump offered support for a limited strengthening of federal background checks on gun purchases while staying largely mum about the escalating debate about controls on weapons.

3. WHY TRUMP'S FOCUS ON MENTAL HEALTH AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING IS DENOUNCED

Mental health experts say a person's history of violent behaviour , alcohol and substance use and previous criminal behaviour are all more pertinent factors to consider, along with easy access to guns.

4. EX-WORKERS AT RUSSIAN 'TROLL FACTORY' TRUST US INDICTMENT

While Russian officials scoff at a U.S. indictment charging 13 Russians with meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, several people who worked at the same St. Petersburg "troll factory" say they think the criminal charges are well-founded.

5. HOW PENNSYLVANIA'S NEW CONGRESSIONAL MAP COULD BOOST DEMOCRATS

Pennsylvania's high court issued a new congressional district map for the state's 2018 elections, potentially giving Democrats a boost in their quest to capture control of the U.S. House unless Republicans are able to stop it in federal court.

6. WHERE A UTILITY PLANS TO STOP BURNNG COAL

Consumers Energy will phase out electricity production from coal by 2040 to slash emissions of heat-trapping gases that cause global warming, the Michigan utility's president and CEO told The Associated Press.

7. WHY AN UNDERWATER ARCHAEOLOGY SITE IS IMPERILED IN MEXICO

Pollution is threatening the recently mapped Sac Actun cave system in the Yucatan Peninsula, a vast underground network that experts say could be the most important underwater archaeological site in the world.

8. WHY INJURED ALPINE SKI RACERS MISS YEARS, NOT DAYS, AT A TIME

When skiers crash or careen off course at frightening speed, they are often out for months or years with broken bones or torn-up knees. Yet they keep coming back to their perilous sport.

9. WHO WILL PLAY FOR HOCKEY GOLD

The American women's hockey team played their way back into another showdown with Canada for the Olympic gold medal, and will be trying to win their first gold since 1998.

10. MLB IMPOSES STRICTER MOUND LIMITS