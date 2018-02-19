17 killed in garbage dump collapse in Mozambique
JOHANNESBURG — Mozambican media say at least 17 people died when heavy rains triggered the partial collapse of a huge mound of garbage in Mozambique's capital, Maputo.
Radio Mocambique reported Monday that rescue workers believe more bodies could be buried in the debris at the Hulene garbage dump.
It said five houses were buried in the disaster and that some families in the area have fled their homes for fear of another collapse.
