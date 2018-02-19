5.9 quake hits southern Mexico, days after more powerful one

MEXICO CITY — The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 has struck the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, days after a more powerful temblor hit the same area.

The epicenter of the quake, which struck just before 0700 GMT Monday, was about 30 kilometres (20 miles) northeast of the town of Santa Catarina Mechoacan. It had a depth of 40 metres (130 feet).