5.9 quake hits southern Mexico, days after more powerful one
A
A
Share via Email
MEXICO CITY — The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 has struck the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, days after a more powerful temblor hit the same area.
The epicenter of the quake, which struck just before 0700 GMT Monday, was about 30
On Friday, Mexico escaped major destruction from a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that jolted southern and central parts of the country, though 13 people were killed in the crash of a helicopter sent to assess the damage. The epicenter of that quake wasn't far from the latest one.