Argentine official resigns over bank account in Andorra

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — An official with Argentina's presidency has resigned after being accused of hiding $1.2 million in a secret account in the tiny European state of Andorra.

Valentin Diaz Gilligan was deputy secretary of Argentina's presidency in 2015. The state news agency Telam confirmed his resignation Monday.

Argentina's anti-corruption bureau launched an investigation against Diaz Gilligan last week. The probe was launched after an investigation by Spain's El Pais newspaper said he hid the money in Andorra between 2012 and 2014.

Diaz Gilligan said he didn't declare the money because it belonged to a British company representing soccer players. He was listed as a company shareholder until 2014.