Bodies found in Mexico belong to 2 kidnapped federal agents

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's federal Attorney General's Office says two bodies found in a car have been confirmed to be those of two prosecution agents kidnapped Feb. 5 and forced to appear on a video by a drug gang.

The office called it "a terrible act," but didn't release details Sunday on how they died.

The remains were found in Xalisco, a town in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit, which known for trafficking heroin to the United States.

They worked for the Criminal Investigation Agency, a kind of federal detectives' bureau.

The video showed them bound and on their knees, confessing supposed rights violations while masked men pointed guns at them.