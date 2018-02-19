British judge sentences prolific pedophile to 38 years

LONDON — A judge in Britain has sentenced a prolific pedophile to 38 years in prison in what is being described as a watershed moment for authorities coming to grips with technology's ability to spread depravity.

Geophysicist Matthew Falder admitted 137 offences , including blackmail and encouraging the rape of a child.

Falder posed as a female artist to lure victims into sending him humiliating images, many of which were then distributed on the dark web. He approached 300 people worldwide.

Judge Philip Parker branded Falder an "internet highwayman," whose behaviour was "cunning, persistent, manipulative and cruel."