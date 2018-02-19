Confederate statue toppling cases start with a dismissal
DURHAM, N.C. — A North Carolina judge trying protesters accused of toppling a Confederate statue has dismissed the criminal case against one of them.
Dante Strobino was tried Monday on charges including defacing public property and conspiracy in the August 2017 toppling of the monument outside a Durham government building. Seven others are expected to be tried individually after Strobino.
The Durham Confederate statue was pulled down in the days after a deadly violence at a Charlottesville, Virginia, rally started by white nationalists.
