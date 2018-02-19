France argues World Court has no jurisdiction in graft case

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A legal battle between France and Equatorial Guinea over the corruption prosecution of the African nation's vice-president is back before the International Court of Justice, months after a Paris court convicted the vice-president .

French lawyers said Monday that the Hague-based world court, the highest judicial U.N. organ, has no jurisdiction to rule in a 2016 case filed by Equatorial Guinea, which argues that Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue has immunity from prosecution because he's vice-president .