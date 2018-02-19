Greek carnival celebrations get a little flour power
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
GALAXIDI, Greece — For a few hours every year, residents and visitors of this pretty Greek seaside town have a license to lose their civility.
They have what's known as a "flour war" — participants pelt each other with bags of dyed flour along the coastal road lining Galaxidi's old
It's an explosion of
Some 200
Some of the town's former grandeur remains, including many of its traditional stone houses.
The town only acquired a proper road link to the rest of central Greece in the 1960s, leaving much of Galaxidi with the appearance of a Greek island.
___
Follow Giannakouris at https://twitter.com/PGiannakouris