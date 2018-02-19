Indonesia's Sinabung volcano unleashes towering ash column
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Rumbling Mount Sinabung on the Indonesian island of Sumatra has shot billowing columns of ash more than 5,000
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency says there were no fatalities or injuries from Monday morning's eruption.
The volcano, one of three currently erupting in Indonesia, was dormant for four centuries before exploding in 2010, killing two people. Another eruption in 2014 killed 16 people, while seven died in a 2016 eruption.
Some 30,000 people have been forced to leave homes around the mountain in the past few years.
