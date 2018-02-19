Kuwait invites Philippines leader to visit amid tensions

KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait's ruling emir has reportedly invited Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte to his country to resolve tensions after a Filipina maid was found dead in a freezer.

That's according to a report Monday by Kuwait's state-run KUNA news agency, which quoted Kuwait's Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled al-Jarallah announcing the proposed visit in March.

It's unclear if Duterte has accepted the invitation from Kuwait's emir, the 88-year-old Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

Some 250,000 Filipino workers are in Kuwait. Many work as domestic help.