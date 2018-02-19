Main chapel unaffected by weekend fire at Tibetan monastery
A
A
Share via Email
DHARMSALA, India — The Tibetan government-in-exile says a weekend fire at the sprawling Jokhang monastery in Tibet did not affect the main chapel at the 1,300-year-old religious site, considered the spiritual heart of Tibetan Buddhism.
The Jokhang chapel houses many Tibetan cultural treasures, including the Jowo Sakyamuni, a life-sized statue of the 12-year-old Buddha.
Video on Chinese social media showed a roof in the monastery complex hit by large flames that were visible from hundreds of meters (yards) away.
Lobsang Sangay, the prime minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile, expressed relief Monday that the fire did not affect the Jokhang chapel.
No injuries were reported from the Saturday blaze. The cause of the fire remains unknown.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Insurer seeking $10 million back from diocese that knew about predator priest
-
'Narconomics and its tentacles': B.C. vows crackdown on fentanyl-real estate laundering
-
Experts say #MeToo movement causing confusion in many men, fear of missteps with women
-
CBC to edit out French skater's exposed breast in replay of Olympic ice dance