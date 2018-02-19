Man shot by Texas trooper dies, wounded officer recovering

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say a man who shot and wounded a Texas state trooper before a trooper shot him has died.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Deon Cockrell says 33-year-old Ernest Manuel Montelongo, of San Antonio, died Monday at a hospital. He says the trooper who was wounded Sunday should recover.

Authorities say a trooper stopped Montelongo's car in Guadalupe County for a traffic violation, and he gave a false name and sped away.

A DPS helicopter located him in neighbouring Bexar (bayr) County. Two other troopers helped block the car. Cockrell says Montelongo shot one of them before one of the troopers shot Montelongo.