Man shot by Texas trooper dies, wounded officer recovering
SAN ANTONIO — Authorities say a man who shot and wounded a Texas state trooper before a trooper shot him has died.
Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Deon Cockrell says 33-year-old Ernest Manuel Montelongo, of San Antonio, died Monday at a hospital. He says the trooper who was wounded Sunday should recover.
Authorities say a trooper stopped Montelongo's car in Guadalupe County for a traffic violation, and he gave a false name and sped away.
A DPS helicopter located him in
Cockrell says he doesn't know which trooper shot Montelongo.
