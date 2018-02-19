News / World

Pakistan cricketer-turned-politician Khan marries 3rd time

FILE - In this July 30, 2017, file photo, opposition leader Imran Khan of the Pakistan Taherik-e-Insaf party waves to supporters during a rally in Islamabad, Pakistan. Khan‚Äôs party announced Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 that Pakistani cricket legend turned politician Khan has married a faith healer, ending rumors that he was considering a third marriage after divorcing two wives. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed, File)

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani cricket legend-turned-politician Imran Khan has married a faith healer, ending rumours that he was considering a third marriage after divorcing two wives.

Khan's Pakistan Taherik-e-Insaf party announced Monday that the 66-year-old Khan has married Bushra Maneka.

The party released pictures of a smiling Khan, showing him sitting with his new wife.

Rumours about Imran Khan's third marriage started circulating in January.

Khan has been divorced twice, having been married to socialite Jemima Goldsmith and journalist Reham Khan.

Maneka is a divorcee who comes from a deeply conservative family. Khan has in the past sought her out for spiritual healing.

Khan acquired a reputation as a playboy and ladies' man during his international cricket career.

