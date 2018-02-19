Pakistan minister defends planned deployment to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's defence minister says the planned deployment of 1,000 troops to Saudi Arabia does not violate a parliamentary resolution against taking part in combat operations in Yemen.

Khurram Dastigir told the Senate on Monday that the troops would be training and advising Saudi forces in line with a bilateral agreement and would not see combat.

Saudi Arabia has been seeking Pakistani military support for its intervention in Yemen, where it has been leading a coalition battling Houthi rebels since March 2015.

Pakistan's parliament unanimously passed a resolution three years ago saying it would not contribute combat troops to the alliance.