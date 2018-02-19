Philippine forces arrest alleged ex-Islamic State commander

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine police say authorities have arrested an Arab man who they believe is a former commander of the Islamic State group.

Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa said Monday that police and military personnel arrested Fehmi Lassoued, an Egyptian who also uses the name John Rasheed Lassoned, and his Filipina companion, Anabel Moncera Salipada, in a Manila apartment last week based on intelligence provided by foreign counterparts.

Dela Rosa said bomb-making materials, firearms and ammunition were seized during the arrest.