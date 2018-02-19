News / World

Scandals highlight Israeli leader's media obsession

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2018 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaks to journalists during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Netanyahu traces his meteoric rise in Israeli politics to his days as a telegenic media superstar who dazzled audiences in both English and Hebrew. But he has also had a rocky relationship with Israel‚Äôs notoriously aggressive media, often accusing it of carrying out a "witch hunt" against him. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2018 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaks to journalists during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Netanyahu traces his meteoric rise in Israeli politics to his days as a telegenic media superstar who dazzled audiences in both English and Hebrew. But he has also had a rocky relationship with Israel‚Äôs notoriously aggressive media, often accusing it of carrying out a "witch hunt" against him. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File)

JERUSALEM — Benjamin Netanyahu traces his meteoric rise in Israeli politics to his days as a telegenic media star who dazzled audiences in both English and Hebrew. But he has also had a rocky relationship with Israel's notoriously aggressive media, often accusing it of carrying out a "witch hunt" against him.

If the myriad of corruption charges plaguing the longtime Israeli leader ultimately force him from office, his obsession with trying to control a media that refused to coddle him could well be to blame.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular