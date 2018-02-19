SIU museum reopens after closing due to state budget impasse

CARBONDALE, Ill. — The University Museum at Southern Illinois University Carbondale has reopened after it was forced to close due to the state budget impasse.

The museum with 70,000 artifacts also was stripped of its accreditation status through the American Alliance of Museums last year as a result of state funding cuts.

The Southern Illinoisan reports the museum's closing prompted an outcry from the university community and former student workers.

But in his State of the University address, Chancellor Carlo Montemagno said he would reopen the museum.

The museum was previously part of the College of Liberal Arts. It's now under Library Affairs.

Director of Special Collections Pam Hackbart-Dean is overseeing the museum until a director is hired.

A reopening reception for the museum is scheduled for March 8.

