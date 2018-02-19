The Latest: 3rd person avoids conviction in statue toppling
DURHAM, N.C. — The Latest on trials of protesters accused of tearing down a Durham monument (all times local):
6:20 p.m.
A North Carolina judge has found one protester not guilty of toppling a Confederate statue, and dismissed charges against two others.
Five more protesters accused of tearing down the monument in Durham last summer face trial at a later date.
Judge Fred Battaglia found Raul Jimenez not guilty on Monday of three
Two other defendants had their cases dismissed by Battaglia after
___
12:40 p.m.
A North Carolina judge trying protesters accused of toppling a Confederate statue has dismissed the criminal case against one of them.
Dante Strobino was tried Monday on charges including defacing public property and conspiracy in the August 2017 toppling of the monument outside a Durham government building. Seven others are expected to be tried individually after Strobino.
After testimony from investigators and other witnesses, the
The Durham Confederate statue was pulled down in the days after a deadly violence at a Charlottesville, Virginia, rally started by white nationalists.
