The Latest: Gains made against rural California wildfire

BISHOP, Calif. — The Latest on a wildfire burning in central California (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

Officials say they've made some gains against a wind-driven wildfire in rural central California that's threatening hundreds of buildings.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the fire burning north of the town of Bishop on the eastern slopes of the Sierra Nevada is 15 per cent contained.

It has scorched 3.5 square miles (9 square kilometres ).

The agency said earlier Monday that 4 square miles (11 square kilometres ) of chaparral bush and shrub oak had burned. It says the size changed after more accurate mapping by firefighters.

Several communities and campgrounds were ordered to evacuate after the fire broke out Sunday. Officials say at least 500 structures were threatened, including a railroad station built in the 1880s.

___

9:38 a.m.

Fire officials say a wind-driven wildfire in Southern California tripled in size overnight and is threatening hundreds of structures, including a historic railroad station.

Cal Fire spokeswoman Cathey Mattingly says that as of Monday morning the blaze burning through chaparral bush and shrub oak has scorched 4 square miles (11 square kilometres ) north of Bishop in Inyo County.

Inyo County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Carma Roper says mandatory evacuation remain in place for several communities and campgrounds.

Roper says it's not clear how many people had to evacuate after the blaze started Sunday but Mattingly says at least 500 structures are being threatened, including a railroad station built in the 1880s.