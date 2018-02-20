17 Turks reach Greek island, to apply for asylum in Greece

ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities say 17 Turks who reached a Greek island by dinghy from Turkey are seeking political asylum in Greece.

The 17 are reportedly Turkish civil servants and their families who fled a government crackdown in the wake of a failed 2016 coup.

The Coast Guard said the Turks, including six children, were found Monday on the island of Oinousses, and were transported to the nearby island of Chios where a refugee centre is located. They were expected to apply for asylum Tuesday.