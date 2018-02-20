Afghan officials say insurgent attacks killed 9 policemen
KABUL — Afghan officials say insurgents have killed nine policemen in separate attacks in the country's west and east.
In western Farah province, attacks on police checkpoints killed eight policemen.
Mohammad Naser Mehri, spokesman for the Farah governor, says two police checkpoints came under attack overnight, one in Bala Buluk district and one near Farah city.
Mehri says 13 insurgents were also killed in the fighting, which started on Monday night and lasted till early Tuesday morning.
And in eastern Kapisa province, two gunmen opened fire at the police, killing one officer.
Provincial spokesman Qais Qaderi says both gunmen were killed and five suspects were arrested.
No one claimed responsibility for the attacks, but the Taliban have been active in Farah and have stepped up attacks on security forces across Afghanistan.
