All charges dropped in case of toppled Confederate monument

DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina prosecutors say they're dropping all charges against the remaining five people who had been accused of toppling a Confederate statue last summer.

Durham County District Attorney Roger Echols announced the decision Tuesday, one day after a judge threw out charges against two people accused of tearing down the statue outside a Durham County government building. The judge also found one person not guilty.

Local news outlets report Echols said acts of vandalism still violate the law, even if they have a noble intent. But he said it wasn't productive to continue the prosecution since the evidence for the remaining suspects is similar to that against those in court Monday.