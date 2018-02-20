Brazil's lower house approves military intervention in Rio
SAO PAULO — Brazil's lower house has approved a decree to put the military in charge of Rio de Janeiro's security forces amid a spike in violence.
The military took over Friday, but the presidential decree still needs congressional approval. The Chamber of Deputies approved it late Monday and the Senate is scheduled to debate it Tuesday.
Overnight, the armed forces and police spread out in a slum in northern Rio in the first major operation since the change in command.
