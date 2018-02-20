Careless smoking causes fire that hurts 13 in NYC
NEW YORK — The Fire Department of New York says careless smoking caused a weekend fire in the city's historic Little Italy
The fire Saturday morning tore through Angelo's of Mulberry Street and apartments above it. The restaurant opened in 1902.
FDNY officials say 2 people were seriously injured and 11 people suffered minor injuries.
City Buildings Department inspectors were called in to assess damage to the structure.
The FDNY tweeted that the fire was "accidental" and was sparked by "careless discard of smoking materials."
