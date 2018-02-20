Character witnesses testify for embattled Allentown mayor
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Religious, community and business leaders in Pennsylvania's third-largest city are taking the witness stand in
Two pastors, a teacher and a business owner are among the character witnesses telling a jury Tuesday that Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski is honest, trustworthy and law-abiding.
Federal prosecutors allege that the Democrat sold his office to campaign donors. Pawlowski is battling an indictment that includes dozens of accusations of fraud, bribery, attempted extortion and lying to the FBI.
Prosecutors allege that Pawlowski rigged a series of contracts to go to law firms and businesses that supported his campaigns for governor and U.S. Senate. Pawlowski denies wrongdoing.
The corruption trial entered its fifth week Tuesday.
