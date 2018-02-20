Coldilocks, the oldest captive polar bear in the US, dies

PHILADELPHIA — The oldest captive polar bear in the U.S. has died.

The Philadelphia Zoo on Tuesday said that the 37-year-old Coldilocks has been euthanized following a serious decline in her health.

The zoo said Coldilocks had a variety of age related medical issues and showed worsening changes in her behaviour and appetite before her death. They also said the bear far surpassed the roughly 23-year lifespan of a typical polar bear.

Dr. Andy Baker, the zoo's chief operating officer, says Coldilocks brought attention to how climate change affects polar bears. He says she will be greatly missed.