Commuter bus and tractor-trailer collide in Philly, 15 hurt
PHILADELPHIA — A commuter bus and a tractor-trailer have collided in Philadelphia, sending 15 people to a hospital.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Officials tell WPVI-TV the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority Route 5 bus was headed north when it struck the truck, which was making a turn at the intersection.
The 15 people on the bus were taken to Einstein Medical Center. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Information from: WPVI-TV, http://www.6abc.com
